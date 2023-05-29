Materialise NV (MTLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTLS is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTLS is $12.72, which is $2.74 above the current price. The public float for MTLS is 56.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTLS on May 29, 2023 was 98.02K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MTLS) stock’s latest price update

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS)’s stock price has increased by 11.04 compared to its previous closing price of 8.79. However, the company has seen a 9.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTLS’s Market Performance

Materialise NV (MTLS) has experienced a 9.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.28% rise in the past month, and a 12.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for MTLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.42% for MTLS’s stock, with a 0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTLS Trading at 17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTLS rose by +9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Materialise NV saw 10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.99 for the present operating margin

+50.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Materialise NV stands at -0.92. The total capital return value is set at -2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.67. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Materialise NV (MTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.13. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Materialise NV (MTLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.