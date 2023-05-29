Masimo Corporation (MASI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) is above average at 72.28x. The 36-month beta value for MASI is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MASI is $195.43, which is $38.08 above than the current price. The public float for MASI is 48.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of MASI on May 29, 2023 was 378.30K shares.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) has plunged by -0.39 when compared to previous closing price of 157.97, but the company has seen a -3.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Activist Politan Capital Has 9% Stake in Masimo

MASI’s Market Performance

Masimo Corporation (MASI) has experienced a -3.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.24% drop in the past month, and a -6.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for MASI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.72% for MASI’s stock, with a -0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MASI Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.70. In addition, Masimo Corporation saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 7,040 shares at the price of $144.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 46,818 shares of Masimo Corporation, valued at $1,019,352 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corporation, purchase 31,994 shares at $123.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 39,778 shares at $3,967,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corporation stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corporation (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Masimo Corporation (MASI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.