Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has gone down by -2.26% for the week, with a 11.48% rise in the past month and a 10.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for MLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for MLM’s stock, with a 13.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) Right Now?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by analysts is $446.40, which is $41.98 above the current market price. The public float for MLM is 61.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MLM was 356.19K shares.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 399.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Martin Marietta Is a Stock for All Seasons

MLM Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $396.06. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw 18.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from COLE SUE W, who sale 1,685 shares at the price of $355.61 back on Nov 18. After this action, COLE SUE W now owns 21,155 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $599,196 using the latest closing price.

Mohr John P, the SVP – CIO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 0 shares at $321.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Mohr John P is holding 14,826 shares at $144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.73 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +13.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), the company’s capital structure generated 78.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 36.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.