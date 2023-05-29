Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is above average at 13.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is $186.00, which is $60.44 above the current market price. The public float for VAC is 35.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VAC on May 29, 2023 was 364.44K shares.

VAC) stock’s latest price update

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.01 in relation to previous closing price of 125.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VAC’s Market Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has experienced a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.63% drop in the past month, and a -17.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for VAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for VAC’s stock, with a -10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VAC Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAC fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.61. In addition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAC starting from Smith Dwight D., who sale 2,626 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Smith Dwight D. now owns 11,859 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, valued at $433,290 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dwight D., the Exec. VP & CIO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, sale 2,627 shares at $157.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Smith Dwight D. is holding 14,485 shares at $412,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stands at +8.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.48. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC), the company’s capital structure generated 205.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.31. Total debt to assets is 53.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.