Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, MX stock has gone up by 12.33%, with a monthly gain of 19.51% and a quarterly surge of 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.89% for MX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MX is also noteworthy at 0.95.

The public float for MX is 41.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of MX on May 29, 2023 was 284.11K shares.

MX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) has jumped by 3.80 compared to previous close of 10.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MX Trading at 17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MX rose by +12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation saw 13.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MX

Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.