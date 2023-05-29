MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI)’s stock price has soared by 4.71 in relation to previous closing price of 58.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Right Now?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTSI is $64.75, which is $3.9 above the current price. The public float for MTSI is 51.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTSI on May 29, 2023 was 496.63K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI’s stock has seen a 3.24% increase for the week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month and a -10.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.80% for MTSI’s stock, with a -2.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTSI Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.35. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Dennehy Robert, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $59.90 back on May 18. After this action, Dennehy Robert now owns 45,585 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $194,675 using the latest closing price.

Roth Ambra R., the SVP, GC, HR & Secretary of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 830 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Roth Ambra R. is holding 8,469 shares at $49,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.22. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 39.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.