Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, RIDE stock has gone down by -12.36%, with a monthly decline of -53.59% and a quarterly plunge of -77.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.98% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.81% for RIDE’s stock, with a -81.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is 1.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIDE is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RIDE is 13.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.27% of that float. On May 29, 2023, RIDE’s average trading volume was 416.94K shares.

RIDE) stock’s latest price update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.37 in relation to previous closing price of 3.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/23 that Lordstown Motors Warns of Bankruptcy Over Foxconn Dispute

RIDE Trading at -51.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.21%, as shares sank -53.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -78.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142224.23 for the present operating margin

-15375.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at -145569.07. Equity return is now at value -98.30, with -79.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.