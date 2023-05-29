Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is $2.63, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for LOCL is 50.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOCL on May 29, 2023 was 709.34K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LOCL) stock’s latest price update

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL)’s stock price has increased by 13.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a -2.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LOCL’s Market Performance

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has seen a -2.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.47% decline in the past month and a -35.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for LOCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.32% for LOCL stock, with a simple moving average of -73.56% for the last 200 days.

LOCL Trading at -10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCL fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4766. In addition, Local Bounti Corporation saw -67.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCL starting from Nelson Mark Joseph, who sale 10,125 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Apr 13. After this action, Nelson Mark Joseph now owns 168,614 shares of Local Bounti Corporation, valued at $5,210 using the latest closing price.

Cook Brian C., the President of Local Bounti Corporation, sale 43,327 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Cook Brian C. is holding 1,046,223 shares at $22,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.80 for the present operating margin

-26.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Local Bounti Corporation stands at -570.36. Equity return is now at value -90.60, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.