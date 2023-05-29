LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN)’s stock price has increased by 10.41 compared to its previous closing price of 4.13. However, the company has seen a 1.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) is $7.00, The public float for LFVN is 12.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFVN on May 29, 2023 was 20.05K shares.

LFVN’s Market Performance

LFVN stock saw an increase of 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.82% and a quarterly increase of 17.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.11% for LFVN stock, with a simple moving average of 20.15% for the last 200 days.

LFVN Trading at 24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +38.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFVN rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, LifeVantage Corporation saw 22.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFVN starting from BEINDORFF MICHAEL A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.21 back on May 25. After this action, BEINDORFF MICHAEL A now owns 105,742 shares of LifeVantage Corporation, valued at $8,420 using the latest closing price.

BEINDORFF MICHAEL A, the Director of LifeVantage Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that BEINDORFF MICHAEL A is holding 4,501 shares at $13,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+81.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeVantage Corporation stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN), the company’s capital structure generated 49.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.33. Total debt to assets is 22.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.