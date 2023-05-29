Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is above average at 30.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is $140.75, which is $11.3 above the current market price. The public float for LSI is 84.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSI on May 29, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

LSI) stock’s latest price update

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.74 in comparison to its previous close of 128.53, however, the company has experienced a -0.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that Extra Space Agrees to Buy Life Storage. There’s a New Industry Leader.

LSI’s Market Performance

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has seen a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.74% decline in the past month and a 7.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for LSI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for LSI’s stock, with a 9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSI Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSI fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.01. In addition, Life Storage Inc. saw 31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSI starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 6,130 shares at the price of $99.73 back on Dec 20. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 71,921 shares of Life Storage Inc., valued at $611,345 using the latest closing price.

Saffire Joseph, the CEO of Life Storage Inc., sale 5,044 shares at $131.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Saffire Joseph is holding 61,305 shares at $661,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.63 for the present operating margin

+51.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Storage Inc. stands at +34.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Life Storage Inc. (LSI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 46.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.