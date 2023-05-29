Home  »  Companies   »  Lichen China Limited (LICN) Stock: What the Analys...

Lichen China Limited (LICN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.99x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LICN is 5.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LICN was 211.56K shares.

LICN) stock’s latest price update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LICN’s Market Performance

Lichen China Limited (LICN) has experienced a -11.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month, and a 16.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.45% for LICN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.10% for LICN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.99% for the last 200 days.

LICN Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares sank -29.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICN fell by -11.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Lichen China Limited saw -40.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +31.50 for the present operating margin
  • +59.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lichen China Limited stands at +23.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lichen China Limited (LICN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

