Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU)’s stock price has decreased by -8.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a -18.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEJU is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is $36.00, The public float for LEJU is 1.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On May 29, 2023, LEJU’s average trading volume was 287.59K shares.

LEJU’s Market Performance

LEJU’s stock has seen a -18.23% decrease for the week, with a 28.58% rise in the past month and a 38.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 49.72% for Leju Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.34% for LEJU’s stock, with a 1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEJU Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 49.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU fell by -18.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5597. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw 24.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.86 for the present operating margin

+91.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at -26.13. Equity return is now at value -65.20, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.