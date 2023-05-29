Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 63.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LEGN is $80.82, which is $17.77 above the current price. The public float for LEGN is 168.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEGN on May 29, 2023 was 811.67K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

LEGN stock saw a decrease of -9.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.27% and a quarterly a decrease of 36.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.86% for LEGN’s stock, with a 24.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEGN Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.24. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 26.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -381.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.