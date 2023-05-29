Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.33 in relation to its previous close of 5.15. However, the company has experienced a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LANV is $5.47, which is $0.73 above the current price. The public float for LANV is 41.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LANV on May 29, 2023 was 196.11K shares.

LANV’s Market Performance

The stock of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has seen a 1.35% increase in the past week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month, and a -17.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.32% for LANV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for LANV stock, with a simple moving average of -31.80% for the last 200 days.

LANV Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANV rose by +1.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited saw -42.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LANV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.13 for the present operating margin

+56.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stands at -51.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.