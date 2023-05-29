KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF)’s stock price has plunge by 1.93relation to previous closing price of 10.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KREF is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for KREF is $12.64, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for KREF is 58.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume for KREF on May 29, 2023 was 591.79K shares.

KREF’s Market Performance

KREF stock saw an increase of 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.93% and a quarterly increase of -23.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.27% for KREF stock, with a simple moving average of -26.32% for the last 200 days.

KREF Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KREF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KREF rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. saw -20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KREF starting from Lee Christen E.J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.17 back on May 12. After this action, Lee Christen E.J. now owns 15,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., valued at $101,662 using the latest closing price.

Mattson W Patrick, the President and COO of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Mattson W Patrick is holding 245,651 shares at $84,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KREF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.65 for the present operating margin

+91.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stands at +8.40. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), the company’s capital structure generated 392.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.69. Total debt to assets is 79.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.