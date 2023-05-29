Kirby Corporation (KEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.67 in comparison to its previous close of 72.80, however, the company has experienced a 2.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is above average at 30.36x. The 36-month beta value for KEX is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KEX is $87.67, which is $14.38 above than the current price. The public float for KEX is 59.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of KEX on May 29, 2023 was 326.13K shares.

KEX’s Market Performance

KEX stock saw an increase of 2.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.96% and a quarterly increase of 0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Kirby Corporation (KEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for KEX’s stock, with a 7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KEX Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.84. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw 13.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from Grzebinski David W, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $69.65 back on Apr 03. After this action, Grzebinski David W now owns 82,006 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $139,300 using the latest closing price.

DRAGG RONALD A, the Vice President and Controller of Kirby Corporation, sale 1,200 shares at $74.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that DRAGG RONALD A is holding 10,944 shares at $89,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+18.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at +4.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kirby Corporation (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.25. Total debt to assets is 22.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Kirby Corporation (KEX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.