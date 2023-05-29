Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) is above average at 5.07x. The 36-month beta value for KNSA is also noteworthy at -0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KNSA is $21.80, which is $8.18 above than the current price. The public float for KNSA is 32.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.45% of that float. The average trading volume of KNSA on May 29, 2023 was 431.45K shares.

KNSA) stock’s latest price update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA)’s stock price has plunge by 2.18relation to previous closing price of 13.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KNSA’s Market Performance

KNSA’s stock has risen by 5.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.76% and a quarterly rise of 5.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.21% for KNSA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.92% for the last 200 days.

KNSA Trading at 16.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +30.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSA rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.54. In addition, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNSA starting from Quart Barry D, who sale 21,959 shares at the price of $16.15 back on Nov 29. After this action, Quart Barry D now owns 0 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., valued at $354,638 using the latest closing price.

Paolini John F., the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., sale 28,357 shares at $15.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Paolini John F. is holding 36,335 shares at $430,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.44 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stands at +83.28. The total capital return value is set at 3.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 62.53. Equity return is now at value 59.30, with 49.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.47. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.