Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is $21.50, which is $6.22 above the current market price. The public float for KRP is 43.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRP on May 29, 2023 was 322.56K shares.

KRP) stock’s latest price update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.53relation to previous closing price of 15.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRP’s Market Performance

KRP’s stock has fallen by -4.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.41% and a quarterly drop of -3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for KRP’s stock, with a -8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRP Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Rhynsburger Blayne, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $15.15 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rhynsburger Blayne now owns 56,191 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, valued at $30,308 using the latest closing price.

Daugbjerg Erik B, the Director of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, purchase 6,207 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Daugbjerg Erik B is holding 74,185 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.01 for the present operating margin

+76.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stands at +33.16. The total capital return value is set at 21.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), the company’s capital structure generated 39.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.12. Total debt to assets is 21.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.