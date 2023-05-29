Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN)’s stock price has increased by 14.14 compared to its previous closing price of 4.81. However, the company has seen a 0.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is 1.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JFIN is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is $80.30, The public float for JFIN is 26.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On May 29, 2023, JFIN’s average trading volume was 166.55K shares.

JFIN’s Market Performance

JFIN’s stock has seen a 0.92% increase for the week, with a 39.34% rise in the past month and a 85.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for Jiayin Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for JFIN’s stock, with a 82.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFIN Trading at 28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +30.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 138.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.13 for the present operating margin

+82.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +36.06. Equity return is now at value 184.80, with 59.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.