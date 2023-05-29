Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has gone down by -10.11% for the week, with a 29.03% rise in the past month and a -16.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.20% for JSPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for JSPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for JSPR is 99.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JSPR on May 29, 2023 was 846.92K shares.

JSPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) has jumped by 0.63 compared to previous close of 1.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JSPR Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +20.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5480. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 231.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from French Anna Louise, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on Apr 14. After this action, French Anna Louise now owns 23,750 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,360 using the latest closing price.

EMSTER KURT VON, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,075 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that EMSTER KURT VON is holding 21,175 shares at $13,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -62.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.