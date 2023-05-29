Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for JAGX is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JAGX is $6.00, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for JAGX is 17.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.86% of that float. The average trading volume for JAGX on May 29, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) has jumped by 4.49 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JAGX’s Market Performance

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has seen a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.62% gain in the past month and a -65.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.90% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for JAGX’s stock, with a -90.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JAGX Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +37.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6917. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -89.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc. stands at -396.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.