IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IZEA is at 2.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IZEA is $2.75, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for IZEA is 58.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for IZEA on May 29, 2023 was 139.71K shares.

IZEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) has increased by 1.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IZEA’s Market Performance

IZEA’s stock has risen by 6.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.66% and a quarterly rise of 11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.78% for IZEA Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.29% for IZEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

IZEA Trading at 16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares surge +24.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZEA rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6462. In addition, IZEA Worldwide Inc. saw 33.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IZEA starting from GARDNER LINDSAY A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 15. After this action, GARDNER LINDSAY A now owns 205,349 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc., valued at $3,250 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Edward H, the Chief Executive Officer of IZEA Worldwide Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Murphy Edward H is holding 712,477 shares at $1,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IZEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.34 for the present operating margin

+37.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at -10.88. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.