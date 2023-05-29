INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 10.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of INVO was 191.60K shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has seen a -22.35% decrease in the past week, with a -20.61% drop in the past month, and a -50.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.52% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.34% for INVO’s stock, with a -61.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -35.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares sank -16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -22.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3515. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -29.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVO starting from Shum Steve, who purchase 58,885 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shum Steve now owns 128,420 shares of INVO Bioscience Inc., valued at $55,941 using the latest closing price.

Goren Andrea, the Chief Financial Officer of INVO Bioscience Inc., purchase 52,632 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Goren Andrea is holding 129,015 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.