International Seaways Inc. (INSW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INSW is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INSW is $61.22, which is $23.19 above the current price. The public float for INSW is 34.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSW on May 29, 2023 was 670.84K shares.

INSW) stock’s latest price update

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.13 in comparison to its previous close of 37.02, however, the company has experienced a -2.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

INSW’s Market Performance

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has experienced a -2.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month, and a -19.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for INSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for INSW’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INSW Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Small James D III, who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.00 back on May 15. After this action, Small James D III now owns 76,217 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $39.85 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 82,927 shares at $39,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc. (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.