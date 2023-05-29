Intapp Inc. (INTA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA)’s stock price has soared by 2.64 in relation to previous closing price of 37.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for INTA is $45.75, which is $7.63 above the current price. The public float for INTA is 55.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTA on May 29, 2023 was 395.39K shares.

INTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Intapp Inc. (INTA) has seen a -3.11% decrease in the past week, with a -7.66% drop in the past month, and a -0.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for INTA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.68% for INTA’s stock, with a 34.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INTA Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.36. In addition, Intapp Inc. saw 56.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Murgel Michele, who sale 9,674 shares at the price of $40.01 back on May 24. After this action, Murgel Michele now owns 73,808 shares of Intapp Inc., valued at $387,018 using the latest closing price.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Intapp Inc., sale 2,486,438 shares at $35.04 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd is holding 19,646,805 shares at $87,124,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.84 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc. stands at -36.64. The total capital return value is set at -37.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.48. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intapp Inc. (INTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.