Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) is $48.20, which is $24.84 above the current market price. The public float for INBX is 31.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INBX on May 29, 2023 was 401.93K shares.

INBX) stock’s latest price update

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.91 in relation to its previous close of 23.03. However, the company has experienced a -3.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INBX’s Market Performance

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has seen a -3.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.11% gain in the past month and a 1.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for INBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.66% for INBX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

INBX Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.98. In addition, Inhibrx Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from Eckelman Brendan P., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Mar 01. After this action, Eckelman Brendan P. now owns 2,035,553 shares of Inhibrx Inc., valued at $968,231 using the latest closing price.

Lappe Mark, the Chief Executive Officer of Inhibrx Inc., sale 60 shares at $25.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Lappe Mark is holding 2,486,192 shares at $1,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5928.88 for the present operating margin

-30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc. stands at -6667.86. The total capital return value is set at -65.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.25.

Based on Inhibrx Inc. (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 356.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.10. Total debt to assets is 71.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 732.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.