Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IMO is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMO is $58.52, which is $15.76 above the current market price. The public float for IMO is 132.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.13% of that float. The average trading volume for IMO on May 29, 2023 was 483.96K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 46.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMO’s Market Performance

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has experienced a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month, and a -7.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for IMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for IMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.80% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.56. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw -3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.