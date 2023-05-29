Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 6.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of IMMX was 305.25K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has increased by 9.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.60. However, the company has seen a 6.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMMX’s Market Performance

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has seen a 6.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.91% decline in the past month and a -18.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.39% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.54% for IMMX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.58% for the last 200 days.

IMMX Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares sank -29.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1390. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -58.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.