IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has gone down by -3.93% for the week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month and a 0.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.55% for IDXX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for IDXX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) Right Now?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IDXX is $561.89, which is $90.73 above the current market price. The public float for IDXX is 82.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for IDXX on May 29, 2023 was 380.30K shares.

IDXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has surged by 2.38 when compared to previous closing price of 458.06, but the company has seen a -3.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDXX Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $480.25. In addition, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. saw 14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from AYERS JONATHAN W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $491.35 back on May 19. After this action, AYERS JONATHAN W now owns 137,039 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., valued at $4,913,502 using the latest closing price.

AYERS JONATHAN W, the Director of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $489.23 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that AYERS JONATHAN W is holding 137,039 shares at $4,892,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.03 for the present operating margin

+58.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stands at +20.17. The total capital return value is set at 46.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.93. Equity return is now at value 117.40, with 25.90 for asset returns.

Based on IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 241.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 53.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.