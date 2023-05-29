IDEX Corporation (IEX): A Technical Analysis

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IDEX Corporation (IEX) is $229.71, which is $27.28 above the current market price. The public float for IEX is 75.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IEX on May 29, 2023 was 389.13K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IEX) stock’s latest price update

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.84 in comparison to its previous close of 201.79, however, the company has experienced a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IEX’s Market Performance

IDEX Corporation (IEX) has experienced a -0.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.09% drop in the past month, and a -9.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for IEX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for IEX’s stock, with a -7.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IEX Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.47. In addition, IDEX Corporation saw -10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from Grogan William K, who sale 3,181 shares at the price of $226.36 back on Feb 09. After this action, Grogan William K now owns 13,864 shares of IDEX Corporation, valued at $720,066 using the latest closing price.

SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON, the Director of IDEX Corporation, sale 3,075 shares at $222.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON is holding 13,232 shares at $684,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+50.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEX Corporation stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.51. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on IDEX Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.30. Total debt to assets is 28.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IDEX Corporation (IEX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.