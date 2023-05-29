ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.50% for IZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.43% for IZM’s stock, with a 32.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.82x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IZM is 6.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of IZM was 226.42K shares.

IZM) stock’s latest price update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IZM Trading at 32.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.12%, as shares surge +23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +23.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.