iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.46 compared to its previous closing price of 2.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 30.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ICLK is also noteworthy at 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICLK is $19.56, which is $10.27 above than the current price. The public float for ICLK is 8.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of ICLK on May 29, 2023 was 15.71K shares.

ICLK’s Market Performance

The stock of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has seen a 30.72% increase in the past week, with a 4.41% rise in the past month, and a -14.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.91% for ICLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.15% for ICLK’s stock, with a -12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICLK Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.20%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK rose by +30.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.72 for the present operating margin

+28.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stands at -118.80. Equity return is now at value -103.30, with -56.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.