Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) is above average at 14.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) is $245.78, which is $41.04 above the current market price. The public float for HII is 38.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HII on May 29, 2023 was 366.46K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) has increased by 1.63 when compared to last closing price of 198.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HII’s Market Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has experienced a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.04% drop in the past month, and a -7.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for HII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for HII’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.61% for the last 200 days.

HII Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HII rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.42. In addition, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. saw -12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HII starting from Wyatt D R, who sale 500 shares at the price of $198.13 back on May 12. After this action, Wyatt D R now owns 20,820 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Edmond E. Jr., the Ex VP & Chief HR Officer of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., purchase 44 shares at $212.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Hughes Edmond E. Jr. is holding 8,408 shares at $9,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stands at +5.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.23. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII), the company’s capital structure generated 91.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 28.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.