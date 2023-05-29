HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is $497.08, which is -$8.14 below the current market price. The public float for HUBS is 46.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBS on May 29, 2023 was 584.66K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) has increased by 1.53 when compared to last closing price of 488.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has seen a 3.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.64% gain in the past month and a 27.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for HUBS’s stock, with a 43.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBS Trading at 15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $463.36. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 71.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Bueker Kathryn, who sale 691 shares at the price of $492.31 back on May 23. After this action, Bueker Kathryn now owns 40,433 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $340,186 using the latest closing price.

Halligan Brian, the Executive Chair of HubSpot Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $470.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Halligan Brian is holding 604,850 shares at $3,995,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.