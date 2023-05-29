Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is above average at 26.64x. The 36-month beta value for HUBB is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HUBB is $278.00, which is -$8.91 below than the current price. The public float for HUBB is 53.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBB on May 29, 2023 was 396.12K shares.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.50 in relation to its previous close of 286.60. However, the company has experienced a 3.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBB’s Market Performance

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has seen a 3.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.96% gain in the past month and a 15.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for HUBB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.86% for HUBB’s stock, with a 21.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBB Trading at 15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBB rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $275.88. In addition, Hubbell Incorporated saw 23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBB starting from CARDOSO CARLOS M, who sale 560 shares at the price of $273.16 back on May 05. After this action, CARDOSO CARLOS M now owns 1,711 shares of Hubbell Incorporated, valued at $152,970 using the latest closing price.

Bakker Gerben, the Chairman, President & CEO of Hubbell Incorporated, sale 9,350 shares at $240.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Bakker Gerben is holding 37,801 shares at $2,251,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hubbell Incorporated stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB), the company’s capital structure generated 65.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.76. Total debt to assets is 28.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.