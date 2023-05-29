HireRight Holdings Corporation’s (HRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month, and a -7.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for HRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.94% for HRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) is 6.53x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) is $12.29, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for HRT is 67.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On May 29, 2023, HRT’s average trading volume was 388.45K shares.

HRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 10.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HRT Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRT rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, HireRight Holdings Corporation saw -13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRT starting from RJC GIS Holdings LLC, who sale 107,145 shares at the price of $10.22 back on May 26. After this action, RJC GIS Holdings LLC now owns 7,208,117 shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation, valued at $1,095,022 using the latest closing price.

RJC GIS Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of HireRight Holdings Corporation, sale 37,795 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that RJC GIS Holdings LLC is holding 7,315,262 shares at $381,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for HireRight Holdings Corporation stands at +17.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.07. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT), the company’s capital structure generated 123.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.25. Total debt to assets is 43.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.