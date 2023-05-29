Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Stock Faces 2.24% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) has gone down by -0.33% for the week, with a 8.14% rise in the past month and a 3.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.92% for HI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for HI’s stock, with a 8.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) is above average at 22.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) is $67.00, which is $18.4 above the current market price. The public float for HI is 68.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HI on May 29, 2023 was 345.55K shares.

HI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) has surged by 0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 48.16, but the company has seen a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HI Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HI fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.21. In addition, Hillenbrand Inc. saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HI starting from Whitted J Michael, who sale 4,132 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Dec 02. After this action, Whitted J Michael now owns 12,645 shares of Hillenbrand Inc., valued at $214,864 using the latest closing price.

TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H, the Sr. Vice President of Hillenbrand Inc., sale 3,471 shares at $53.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H is holding 46,327 shares at $185,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.02 for the present operating margin

+30.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillenbrand Inc. stands at +7.10. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hillenbrand Inc. (HI), the company’s capital structure generated 124.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.37. Total debt to assets is 34.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.