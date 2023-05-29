HEICO Corporation (HEI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 160.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/21 that Plug Power, Rivian, Roblox, Adobe: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is above average at 58.33x. The 36-month beta value for HEI is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HEI is $188.00, which is $18.87 above than the current price. The public float for HEI is 116.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of HEI on May 29, 2023 was 329.78K shares.

HEI’s Market Performance

HEI stock saw a decrease of -9.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for HEICO Corporation (HEI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for HEI’s stock, with a -1.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HEI Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEI fell by -9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.54. In addition, HEICO Corporation saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEI starting from Neitzel Julie, who sale 250 shares at the price of $133.61 back on Apr 12. After this action, Neitzel Julie now owns 155 shares of HEICO Corporation, valued at $33,403 using the latest closing price.

SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, the Director of HEICO Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $166.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN is holding 114,261 shares at $3,335,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.10 for the present operating margin

+42.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for HEICO Corporation stands at +15.92. The total capital return value is set at 15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.72. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on HEICO Corporation (HEI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.78. Total debt to assets is 9.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In summary, HEICO Corporation (HEI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.