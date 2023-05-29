HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, HQY stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly gain of 0.68% and a quarterly plunge of -15.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for HealthEquity Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for HQY’s stock, with a -12.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HQY is 82.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HQY on May 29, 2023 was 647.01K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) has decreased by -1.82 when compared to last closing price of 56.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HQY Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.17. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw -10.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Wellborn Gayle Furgurson, who sale 5,237 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wellborn Gayle Furgurson now owns 12,023 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $324,694 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Delano, the EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY of HealthEquity Inc., sale 5,897 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Ladd Delano is holding 37,471 shares at $442,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.