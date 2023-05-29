Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 35.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) is above average at 17.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is $36.00, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for HE is 108.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HE on May 29, 2023 was 429.86K shares.

HE’s Market Performance

HE stock saw a decrease of 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for HE’s stock, with a -8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HE Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.20. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. saw -13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 153.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 20.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.