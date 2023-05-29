Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is $5.33, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for HARP is 30.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HARP on May 29, 2023 was 218.01K shares.

HARP’s Market Performance

HARP’s stock has seen a -12.48% decrease for the week, with a 16.96% rise in the past month and a -14.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.58% for HARP’s stock, with a -30.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HARP Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP fell by -12.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7138. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw -9.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -212.22. Equity return is now at value -473.10, with -67.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.