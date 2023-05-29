Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) has increased by 2.02 when compared to last closing price of 27.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIL is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GIL is $37.96, which is $9.7 above the current price. The public float for GIL is 175.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIL on May 29, 2023 was 581.33K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL’s stock has seen a -3.21% decrease for the week, with a -11.43% drop in the past month and a -9.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for Gildan Activewear Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.69% for GIL stock, with a simple moving average of -6.49% for the last 200 days.

GIL Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.85. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.