GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOVX is 2.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is $5.40, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for GOVX is 26.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On May 29, 2023, GOVX’s average trading volume was 316.35K shares.

GOVX) stock’s latest price update

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)’s stock price has decreased by -10.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has seen a -11.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOVX’s Market Performance

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has seen a -11.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.83% decline in the past month and a -14.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for GOVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.08% for GOVX’s stock, with a -32.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOVX Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX fell by -11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6513. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw -4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from DODD DAVID A, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Apr 24. After this action, DODD DAVID A now owns 113,870 shares of GeoVax Labs Inc., valued at $20,445 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Mark, the CFO of GeoVax Labs Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Reynolds Mark is holding 68,184 shares at $5,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -47.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.