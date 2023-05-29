Home  »  Companies   »  GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Shares Down Despite...

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.26 compared to its previous closing price of 4.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GDC is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for GDC is 0.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume for GDC on May 29, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

GDC’s Market Performance

GDC stock saw an increase of -21.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 85.00% and a quarterly increase of 13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 116.05% for GD Culture Group Limited (GDC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.69% for GDC’s stock, with a -3.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDC Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 116.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, as shares surge +77.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDC fell by -21.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, GD Culture Group Limited saw 112.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -276.21 for the present operating margin
  • +36.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GD Culture Group Limited stands at -277.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​