Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has soared by 3.05 in relation to previous closing price of 2.95.

Is It Worth Investing in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRTX is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRTX is $9.20, which is $4.71 above than the current price. The public float for GRTX is 27.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GRTX on May 29, 2023 was 691.40K shares.

GRTX’s Market Performance

GRTX’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 13.43% rise in the past month and a 70.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for Galera Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for GRTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.50% for the last 200 days.

GRTX Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw 104.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with -119.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.