Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has seen a -3.13% decrease in the past week, with a -7.27% drop in the past month, and a 1.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for FRPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.11% for FRPT’s stock, with a 7.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FRPT is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRPT is $78.25, which is $15.47 above the current market price. The public float for FRPT is 46.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.27% of that float. The average trading volume for FRPT on May 29, 2023 was 889.24K shares.

FRPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) has decreased by -2.04 when compared to last closing price of 64.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/23 that Jana Prepares for Proxy Fight at Freshpet

FRPT Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.30. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Walsh Cathal, who sale 6,277 shares at the price of $70.10 back on May 10. After this action, Walsh Cathal now owns 5,234 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $440,018 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -6.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.