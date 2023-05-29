Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 21.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Right Now?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is $19.75, which is -$2.98 below the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMS on May 29, 2023 was 795.31K shares.

FMS’s Market Performance

FMS’s stock has seen a -7.26% decrease for the week, with a -8.48% drop in the past month and a 7.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.57% for FMS’s stock, with a 19.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FMS Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.