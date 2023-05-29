Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FRG is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRG is $34.25, which is $5.08 above than the current price. The public float for FRG is 25.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.91% of that float. The average trading volume of FRG on May 29, 2023 was 895.57K shares.

FRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 29.17, but the company has seen a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRG’s Market Performance

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) has seen a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.88% gain in the past month and a 6.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for FRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for FRG’s stock, with a 1.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRG Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRG fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.17. In addition, Franchise Group Inc. saw 22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRG starting from EVANS K TODD, who purchase 389 shares at the price of $31.64 back on Mar 02. After this action, EVANS K TODD now owns 38,961 shares of Franchise Group Inc., valued at $12,308 using the latest closing price.

Avril Matthew E, the Director of Franchise Group Inc., purchase 138 shares at $31.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Avril Matthew E is holding 123,620 shares at $4,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.51 for the present operating margin

+40.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franchise Group Inc. stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.57. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Franchise Group Inc. (FRG), the company’s capital structure generated 647.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.62. Total debt to assets is 75.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 522.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.