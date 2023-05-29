Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.33relation to previous closing price of 85.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) Right Now?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FRT is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRT is $109.82, which is $24.18 above the current market price. The public float for FRT is 80.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for FRT on May 29, 2023 was 513.77K shares.

FRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has seen a -1.89% decrease in the past week, with a -10.02% drop in the past month, and a -18.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for FRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.63% for FRT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.92% for the last 200 days.

FRT Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.67. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust saw -13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRT starting from WOOD DONALD C, who sale 1,891 shares at the price of $112.21 back on Feb 14. After this action, WOOD DONALD C now owns 198,819 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust, valued at $212,196 using the latest closing price.

WOOD DONALD C, the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty Investment Trust, sale 10,000 shares at $111.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that WOOD DONALD C is holding 200,710 shares at $1,112,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.75 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust stands at +35.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 157.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.16. Total debt to assets is 56.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.