Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH)’s stock price has decreased by -10.94 compared to its previous closing price of 7.31. However, the company has seen a -13.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) Right Now?

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fanhua Inc. (FANH) is $69.02, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for FANH is 53.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FANH on May 29, 2023 was 29.27K shares.

FANH’s Market Performance

FANH’s stock has seen a -13.55% decrease for the week, with a -22.13% drop in the past month and a -16.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for Fanhua Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.39% for FANH’s stock, with a -3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FANH Trading at -20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANH fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Fanhua Inc. saw -12.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+31.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fanhua Inc. stands at +3.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.39. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fanhua Inc. (FANH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.59. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fanhua Inc. (FANH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.